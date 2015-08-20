Aug 20 USU Software AG :
* Raises lower level of guidance and adjusts planning range
for FY 2015
* Generated an 11 pct increase in consolidated sales
according to IFRS to 15.9 million euros ($17.70 million)in Q2 of
2015 (Q2 2014: 14.3 million euros)
* EBIT improved from 1.2 million euros in Q2 of 2014 to 1.7
million euros in Q2 of 2015
* Increased its consolidated net profit according to IFRS by
39 pct year on year to 1.4 million euros in Q2 (Q2 2014: 1.0
million euros)
* Planning for USU Group now anticipates a rise in
consolidated sales to 65 million - 68 million euros(previously:
64 million - 68 million euros) in 2015 fiscal year
* Sees in 2015 fiscal year higher increase in adjusted EBIT
to 8.5 million - 9.5 million euros (previously: 8.0 million -
9.5 million euros)
