BRIEF-Emcore reports Q2 EPS of $0.07 from cont ops
* Emcore corporation announces financial results for second quarter ended march 31, 2017
Sept 1 Wild Bunch AG :
* Announced on Monday H1 2015 results and reaffirmed growth strategy
* Senator Entertainment merged with Wild Bunch SA in Feb. 2015
* Said H1 revenues standing at 68.0 million euros ($77 million)have multiplied by 7.2x compared with June 2014 Senator figures
* Said H1 gross profit has surged from -0.7 million euros to 11.1 million euros
* H1 EBITDA stands at 26.5 million euros vs -0.6 million euros for Senator AG in June 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ACI Worldwide Inc. reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017