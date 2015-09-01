Sept 1 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Increases sales revenues during H1 2015 in double-digit range and invests in organic growth in content business unit

* H1 sales revenues after consolidation increase by 23 pct to 118.8 million euros ($134 million)

* H1 adjusted EBIT amounts to 5.5 million euros (prior year: 5.2 million euros, plus 6 pct)

* H1 adjusted group result of 3.0 million euros(prior year: 3.1 million euros)