BRIEF-Archrock reports Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations excluding items
Sept 1 Msa Safety Inc :
* Offer for Latchways Plc
* Recommended cash acquisition of Latchways Plc by MSA Safety Inc
* Acquisition values entire issued ordinary share capital of Latchways at approximately 124 million stg
* Under terms of acquisition, Latchways shareholders will receive 1100 pence in cash for each Latchways share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations excluding items
* Cobaltech Mining - intends to commence legal proceedings seeking damages and proprietary interest in refinery located in North Cobalt, Ontario, Canada