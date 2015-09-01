BRIEF-Archrock partners Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $137.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $139.2 million
Sept 1 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Kongsberg Automotive has secured Strategic Supplier Agreement for seat comfort solutions to leading North American vehicle manufacturer
* Agreement is worth about 50 million euros ($56.41 million) over 6 years, but this figure could increase as production volumes are not finally agreed
* Scheduled production under the agreement is expected to start from 2018, from Kongsberg Automotive's facilities in Reynosa, Mexico; Pruszkow, Poland and Wuxi, China Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dunkin' Brands announces second quarter cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: