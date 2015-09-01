Sept 1 Lenta Ltd says:
* Signed a purchase agreement with O'Key Group to
acquire three new stores and three land plots;
* The three stores purchased will become Lenta Standard
format hypermarkets. Two of the stores are located in
Chelyabinsk and one in Volgograd and are expected to open in
2015;
* 2015 store opening guidance upgraded to at least 28 new
hypermarkets from at least 25 hypermarkets seen earlier;
* The additional land plots are located in Chelyabinsk, Omsk
and Taganrog and Lenta expects to construct new hypermarkets on
each of these plots in 2016-17.
* The transaction will be funded from existing cash
resources, will not require additional financing;
* Lenta expects to further increase hypermarket openings in
2016 to exceed the 31 hypermarkets opened in 2014 and to
maintain a similar or higher pace of expansion thereafter.
