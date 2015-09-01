Sept 1 KWS Saat SE :

* Anticipates expected EBIT for fiscal year 2014/15 to be at the level of previous fiscal year

* Increase is due to positive trends in Q4 (April 1 to June 30) of past fiscal year

* As planned consolidated FY net sales will be at around 1,260 million euros ($1.42 billion), giving an EBIT margin of approximately 11 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)