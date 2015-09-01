BRIEF-India's MRF March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees
Sept 1 KWS Saat SE :
* Anticipates expected EBIT for fiscal year 2014/15 to be at the level of previous fiscal year
* Increase is due to positive trends in Q4 (April 1 to June 30) of past fiscal year
* As planned consolidated FY net sales will be at around 1,260 million euros ($1.42 billion), giving an EBIT margin of approximately 11 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees
BRUSSELS, May 4 The European Commission said on Thursday it had accepted commitments by U.S. online retailer Amazon to alter its e-book contracts with publishers to end an EU antitrust investigation.