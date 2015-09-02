Sept 2 Skanska

* Says reconstructs the Slussen area in Stockholm, Sweden, for SEK 2 billion

* Says selected as contractor for the two largest projects in the framework of reconstruction

* Says the value of the contracts are about SEK 1.2 billion and SEK 750 million respectively, and the total amount will be included in order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the third quarter of 2015

* Says construction works will start in the summer of 2016, with expected completion in 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)