Sept 2 Thule Group

* Says divests Snow Chain business

* Says as signed an agreement to divest its Snow Chain business toSchneketten AG - an Austrian company in the snow chain industry

* Says divestment will lead to a reported capital loss of approximately 120 MSEK and an initial estimated positive cash effect of approximately 90 MSEK in Q3, 2015.

* Says in connection to this divestment, board of directors have also initiated a strategic review for thule group's remaining business within Specialty Segment, Work Gear business in the U.S.

* Says purchase price consist of two components; an initial amount of 10 MEUR and an earn out amount (based on snow chain sales for coming two winter seasons) of maximum an additional 10 MEUR