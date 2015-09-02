BRIEF-Pekao CEO says aims at 2017 net profit close to 2016
* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys
Sept 2 Experian Plc :
* Divestment of Baker Hill
* Pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement to divest Baker Hill to global private equity firm Riverside Company for a sale price of $100 million
* Transaction is subject to customary U.S. regulatory approval
* Baker Hill's revenue for year ended March 31 2015 was $31 million, which was included within North America Decision Analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
KIEV, May 10 Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva will leave her job on Thursday, leaving her deputy in charge, the central bank said, setting the stage for potentially protracted negotiations between president and parliament on her replacement.