BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management to set up wholly owned health management sub-subsidiary
* Says it plans to set up health management sub-subsidiary in Harbin city, with a registration capital of 30 million yuan
Sept 2 Zeal Network SE :
* Announces adjustment of guidance due to large jackpot pay-out
* Total operating performance and EBIT in current fiscal year 2015, will therefore be impacted by 15 million euros ($16.93 million)
* Lowers its FY 2015 total operating performance guidance of 135 million - 145 million euros to 120 million - 130 million euros and EBIT guidance of 35 million - 45 million euros to 20 million - 30 million euros
* Confirms its communicated policy of paying a total dividend of at least 2.80 euros per share in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 10 Indonesia's retail sales in March grew 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a faster pace than in February, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday.