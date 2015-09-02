Sept 2 Zeal Network SE :

* Announces adjustment of guidance due to large jackpot pay-out

* Total operating performance and EBIT in current fiscal year 2015, will therefore be impacted by 15 million euros ($16.93 million)

* Lowers its FY 2015 total operating performance guidance of 135 million - 145 million euros to 120 million - 130 million euros and EBIT guidance of 35 million - 45 million euros to 20 million - 30 million euros

* Confirms its communicated policy of paying a total dividend of at least 2.80 euros per share in current year