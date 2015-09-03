Sept 3 Net Insight AB

* Says acquires US software company ScheduALL

* Says acquires 100 percent of the shares in ScheduALL, for $14 million on a cash and debt free basis

* Says transactional costs of an estimated SEK 5 million will affect Net Insight's third and fourth quarter results

* Says the transaction is expected to close on October 1, from which date ScheduALL will be fully consolidated

* Says the transaction is expected to have a positive impact on earnings per share from January 1, 2016.

* Says ScheduALL is a provider of ERM (Enterprise Resources Management) software for media, broadcast and transmission businesses. The revenues for the financial year 2014, amounted to $10.6 million with a net profit of $,7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)