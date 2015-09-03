Sept 3 Net Insight AB
* Says acquires US software company ScheduALL
* Says acquires 100 percent of the shares in ScheduALL, for
$14 million on a cash and debt free basis
* Says transactional costs of an estimated SEK 5 million
will affect Net Insight's third and fourth quarter results
* Says the transaction is expected to close on October 1,
from which date ScheduALL will be fully consolidated
* Says the transaction is expected to have a positive impact
on earnings per share from January 1, 2016.
* Says ScheduALL is a provider of ERM (Enterprise
Resources Management) software for media, broadcast and
transmission businesses. The revenues for the financial year
2014, amounted to $10.6 million with a net profit of $,7 million
