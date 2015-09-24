Sept 24 Poundland Group Plc

* Placing announcement

* Placing will be conducted through an accelerated book-build process which will be launched immediately

* Intention to raise approximately 50 million stg through a placing ( "placing") of new ordinary shares of 1 pence each

* J.P. Morgan Securities Plc has been appointed sole bookrunner and Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited is acting as co-lead manager

* Expect profits to be phased towards second half of current financial year given tough comparables in first half, impact of euro and softer sales comparables in H2

* Expect to have opened 50 net new stores in UK and Ireland during first half of current financial year

* Sales for 14 weeks ended 20 September 2015 were ahead by 6.6% on a constant currency basis.

* Remain confident in outlook for FY and see profit before tax for financial year ending March 2016 for core business to be in line with market consensus.