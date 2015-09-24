BRIEF-Sprint Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 24 Suess Microtec AG :
* Receives large volume order for lithography projection scanners
* Order volume is in high single-digit million euro range
* Order includes multiple DSC300 Gen2 projection scanners, which are produced at company's facility in Corona, USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Straight Path board determines that a revised offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire Straight Path for $135.96 per share constitutes a “superior proposal”