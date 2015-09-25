BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 net income of 44.1 mln euros
* RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
Sept 25 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co
* news: hella grows by about 14 percent in the first quarter
* Sales forecast confirmed, earnings expected to be down on last year
* Confirming its forecast as regards sales growth in medium to high single-digit percentage range
* Ebit will likely come in below previous-year value due to loss of a supplier
* Q1 gross written premiums 92.8 million riyals