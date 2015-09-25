BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 net income of 44.1 mln euros
* RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
Sept 25 Just Retirement Group Plc :
* Placing and open offer announcement
* Intention to raise equity share capital by way of a fully underwritten placing and open offer
* Just Retirement today announces its intention to raise equity share capital by way of a fully underwritten placing and open offer
* Partnership Assurance Group Plc has also announced an underwritten placing of 39,995,997 new Partnership Assurance shares
* Partnership Assurance's intention representing about 9.99 percent of partnership assurance's current issued ordinary share capital
* It is intended that two equity capital raisings will raise in aggregate net proceeds of approximately £150 million
* Avallux and Cinven intend to participate in placing and partnership assurance placing, respectively
Avallux and Cinven intend to participate in placing and partnership assurance placing, respectively
