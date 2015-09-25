BRIEF-Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12
Sept 25 (Reuters) -
* AAK has acquired 51 percent of shares of Kamani Oil Industries PVT Ltd.
* Says company had revenues of approximately SEK 1,000 million last year
* Says remaining 49 percent of company's shares will continue to be owned by Chawla family
* Says acquisition is expected to start contributing to AAK's operating profit during first half of 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* SLIGRO FOOD GROUP AND HEINEKEN NETHERLANDS MOVE TOWARDS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP