Sept 25 CPI Property Group SA :

* Acquires 16.67 pct of its own shares

* Acquired 550.7 million of its own shares indirectly held by Vitek

* Purchase prince has been set in Czech crown and euro denominations and amounts to about 338 million euros ($378.29 million) in aggregate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)