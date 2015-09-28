Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
Sept 28 DO Deutsche Office AG :
* Increases FFO guidance for 2015 from 52 million euros to around 54 million euros ($60.37 million) in the course of further improved financing costs
* Expects that latest optimization of its financing costs will have a positive effect on funds from operations for fiscal year 2015 amounting to approximately 2 million euros, annualized at around 4 million euros
* Specifies guidance for fiscal 2015: based on existing portfolio, rental income from investment properties is expected to remain unchanged at approx. 107 million euros
* Plans to distribute 50 pct - 60 pct of FFO as dividend for fiscal 2015 remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.