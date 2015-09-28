BRIEF-Saven Technologies' JV informs co of decision to voluntarily liquidate
* Says JV, Penrillian Ltd, informed co that due to decline in its financial position, it will go for voluntary liquidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Fingerprint Cards Ab
* Fingerprint cards fingerprint sensor fpc1025 in ZTE's smartphone Axon Mini
* Says received and expected revenues in 2015 that relate to sales of FPC1025 for this smartphone model are included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of approximately 2,500 MSEK for 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Says JV, Penrillian Ltd, informed co that due to decline in its financial position, it will go for voluntary liquidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, May 11 Shares in Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat hit a two-and-a-half-year high on Thursday after higher operating income and a one-off forex gain drove first quarter net profits higher than expected.