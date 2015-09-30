Sept 30 Aevis Holding SA :

* Revenue growth of 8.2 pct to 291.0 million Swiss francs ($299.32 million) in first half-year 2015

* H1 EBITDA declined slightly to 33.0 million francs (2014: 36.1 million francs)

* Net profit for period H1 of 0.07 million francs was achieved compared to 2.80 million francs a year ago

* In current business year 2015, expects to realise a turnover of approximately 600 million francs

* Continues to target an EBITDA margin of more than 20 pct in mid-term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9722 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)