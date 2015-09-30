Sept 30 Quindell Plc

* Half year revenue from continuing operations 35.3 million stg versus 42.8 million stg year ago

* Profit retained for period of £414.5m

* Adjusted EBITDA loss of £15.8m (2014: loss of £6.1m)

* Continuing operations revenues of £35.3m (2014: £42.8m)

* Group continues to co-operate fully with outstanding SFO enquiry relating to past business and accounting practices

* Trading for group's continuing operations since 30 June 2015 is broadly in line

* Board is working with advisers to assess group's contingent liabilities