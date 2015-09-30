BRIEF-CPU Softwarehouse FY consolidated earnings at around 76,000 euros
* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO AROUND 76,000 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3,000 EUROS)
Sept 30 Quindell Plc
* Half year revenue from continuing operations 35.3 million stg versus 42.8 million stg year ago
* Profit retained for period of £414.5m
* Adjusted EBITDA loss of £15.8m (2014: loss of £6.1m)
* Continuing operations revenues of £35.3m (2014: £42.8m)
* Group continues to co-operate fully with outstanding SFO enquiry relating to past business and accounting practices
* Trading for group's continuing operations since 30 June 2015 is broadly in line
* Board is working with advisers to assess group's contingent liabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
