Sept 30 Rocket Internet SE
* Proven Winners recorded an average weighted net
revenues/gross merchandise volume (GMV) period-over-period
growth of 142% in H1 2015
* Proven Winners continue to show strong operating leverage
with an average EBITDA margin improvement of six percentage
points in H1 2015 compared to H1 2014
* Emerging Stars mostly continued on their promising growth
trend
* Increased its last portfolio value ("LPV") by eur 3.4
billion since IPO in October 2014
* Under IFRS, revenues amounted to eur 71.3 million in H1
2015
* Result for period changed from a profit of eur 91.9
million in H1 2014 to a loss of eur 45.9 million in H1 2015
* Rocket Internet platform is well on track to start 10 new
companies in 2015, nine of which have been launched to date
