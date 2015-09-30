UPDATE 2-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
Sept 30 Lagercrantz Group Ab :
* Lagercrantz acquires Landauer Nordic
* Says Landauer Nordic generates annual sales of about 40 mln SEK with good profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
MUMBAI, May 12 India's SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd is set to hire eight banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to manage its up to $1 billion initial public offering of shares, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.