Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
Oct 1 Aker Solutions Asa
* Says has been awarded a contract from Murphy Sabah Oil to deliver the subsea production system for the Rotan deepwater natural gas development offshore Malaysia
* Says delivery includes hardware for four subsea wells, a hub manifold, in-line tees, a connection system and production control system
* First deliveries are scheduled for the second quarter of 2016
* The contract will be booked as part of the company's third-quarter order intake
* No value is disclosed in the statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.