CORRECTED-BRIEF-Link Mobility Group signs term sheet regarding acquisition of Voicecom in Bulgaria (June 30)

(Corrects brief from June 30. Corrects enterprise value of transaction to 3.83 million euros from 3.83 billion euros in the fourth bullet.)

July 3(Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA

* Link Mobility Group Asa Signs Term Sheet Regarding Acquisition of Voicecom in Bulgaria

* Entered Into a Term Sheet Regarding Acquisition of Bulgarian Mobile Messaging Company Voicecom Ad

* Transaction Is Expected to Close During October 2017

* Agreed Enterprise Value of Transaction Is Eur 3.83 Million, on Cash-Free and Debt-Free Basis and Assuming Normalized Level of Working Capital

* LINK INTENDS TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN VOICECOM FROM SELLERS