2 days ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Link Mobility Group signs term sheet regarding acquisition of Voicecom in Bulgaria (June 30)
June 30, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Link Mobility Group signs term sheet regarding acquisition of Voicecom in Bulgaria (June 30)

1 Min Read

(Corrects brief from June 30. Corrects enterprise value of transaction to 3.83 million euros from 3.83 billion euros in the fourth bullet.)

July 3(Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA

* Link Mobility Group Asa Signs Term Sheet Regarding Acquisition of Voicecom in Bulgaria

* Entered Into a Term Sheet Regarding Acquisition of Bulgarian Mobile Messaging Company Voicecom Ad

* Transaction Is Expected to Close During October 2017

* Agreed Enterprise Value of Transaction Is Eur 3.83 Million, on Cash-Free and Debt-Free Basis and Assuming Normalized Level of Working Capital

* LINK INTENDS TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN VOICECOM FROM SELLERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

