Oct 1 Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

* Carl Zeiss Meditec exceeds revenue forecast

* 2014/15 revenue amounts to approximately eur 1.040 bln

* Previously, company had forecast revenue of eur 0.960-1.000 bln

* Adjusted ebit margin is expected to reach at least lower half of target corridor of 13-15%