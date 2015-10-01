BRIEF-China Grand Automotive Services affiliated company to change name to Grand Baoxin Auto Group
* Says its affiliated company Baoxin Auto Group Limited will change company name to Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited
Oct 1 Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag
* Carl Zeiss Meditec exceeds revenue forecast
* 2014/15 revenue amounts to approximately eur 1.040 bln
* Previously, company had forecast revenue of eur 0.960-1.000 bln
* Adjusted ebit margin is expected to reach at least lower half of target corridor of 13-15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its affiliated company Baoxin Auto Group Limited will change company name to Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited
* Pharmaxis appoints Chiesi as Bronchitol distributor in Italy