Oct 2 Grenkeleasing AG :

* Successful development during the third quarter of 2015

* New business (including franchise partners) in first nine months of 2015 amounted to 1,205.7 million euros ($1.35 billion) - a growth rate of 23.2 pct

* In first 9 months of 2015 mean acquisition value per lease contract was 8,472 euros and was just slightly higher than level in previous year (9 months 2014: 8,164 euros)