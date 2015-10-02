Oct 2 Legal & General Group Plc

* U.S pension group annuity contract with Philips

* Legal & General America announces it has entered into an agreement with U.S. subsidiary of Royal Philips

* Agreement to provide retirement payments under a group annuity contract to approximately 14,000 of philips' U.S. retirees and other former employees

* Transfer by philips of about $900 million of current retiree pension obligations being split between Legal & General America and Prudential Insurance Co of America