Oct 2 Equiniti Ltd IPO-EQUI.L

* Announcement of intention to float

* Intends to commence trading on main market of london stock exchange in october 2015

* Intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to premium listing segment of official list

* Gross proceeds from ipo of c.£390 million will be used to repay part of group's bank debt and pay for certain transaction