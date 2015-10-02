BRIEF-Al Rajhi Co For Cooperative Insurance posts Q1 profit of 34.1 mln riyals
May 11 Al Rajhi Company For Cooperative Insurance:
Oct 2 Shawbrook Group Plc :
* Appointment of chief executive officer
* Steve Pateman has agreed to join group as its new chief executive officer
* Pateman joins Shawbrook from Santander UK, where he is executive director and head of UK banking
* Pateman will take up his position on Jan. 1, 2016
* Q1 gross written premiums 36 million riyals