Oct 2 Shawbrook Group Plc :

* Appointment of chief executive officer

* Steve Pateman has agreed to join group as its new chief executive officer

* Pateman joins Shawbrook from Santander UK, where he is executive director and head of UK banking

* Pateman will take up his position on Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)