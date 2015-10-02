Oct 2 Navamedic ASA :

* Announces additional patent granted for recently acquired digital urine measurement system Sippi

* Swedish patent and registration office has granted a patent pertaining to Sippcoat,Observe Medicals encapsulated silicone-oil technology for biofilm inhibition

* Sippi is currently being launched in German and Nordic markets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)