BRIEF-Xencor's lead drug candidate receives orphan drug designation from FDA
Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease
Oct 2 Navamedic ASA :
* Announces additional patent granted for recently acquired digital urine measurement system Sippi
* Swedish patent and registration office has granted a patent pertaining to Sippcoat,Observe Medicals encapsulated silicone-oil technology for biofilm inhibition
* Sippi is currently being launched in German and Nordic markets
Q1 revenue $726,000 versus $505,000