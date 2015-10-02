Oct 2 Trig Social Media Publ Ab :

* Announces completion of reorganisation

* Operation of Trig Entertainment Ab in Stockholm has been discontinued

* Will potentially take a loss in Q3

* To reduce overhead and management time it agreed with predominate shareholders to distribute, in approbate manner, all Trig Social Media Ab shares owned by Trig Media Group Ab to TMG's shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)