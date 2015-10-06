BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Teliasonera
* Says combining its two Lithuanian subsidiaries
* Teliasonera says Teo will acquire Omnitel for EUR 220 million on a cash and debt free basis
* Teliasonera says combination is estimated to generate annual synergies of around EUR 10 million when implemented
* Says Teo will use external financing for acquisition and Teliasonera's ownership in teo will remain at 88.15 percent following transaction
* Says acquisition is expected to be finalized in Q1 of 2016 at latest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT