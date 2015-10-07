Oct 7 Electra Private Equity Plc

* Electra private equity plc ("electra") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company axio data group ("axio") has agreed to sell mims, its asian healthcare information business, to sms and mitsui for $250 million.

* Based on today's exchange rates, sale of mims will result in an increase in diluted nav per share of 122 pence compared to 31 march 2015 valuation of axio

* Electra is expected to receive net proceeds from axio of £95 million in relation to sale of mims