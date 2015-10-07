BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q
* Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCSprS) Further company coverage:
Oct 7 Basware Oyj :
* Expands cooperation with large Danish financial institution by offering purchase-to-pay and e-invoicing services
* Says value of three-year agreement is about 1 million euros ($1.1 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCSprS) Further company coverage:
* Citylink Limited, has entered agreements with Powerco and Wellington Cable Car Limited