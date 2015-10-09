BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share
Oct 9 Vedanta Resources Plc :
* Q2 production release
* Oil & gas: Q2 production up 6 pct and H1 production in line with guidance
* Copper-Zambia: 12 pct higher mined metal production; lower cost of production
* Copper Zambia mined metal production was at 33,000 tonnes for Q2
* Copper-India: stable operations at 94 pct capacity utilisation
* In light of current market conditions, focused on optimising opex and capex, increasing free cash flow and reducing net debt
* Net debt at end of quarter expected to be below $8bln, confident of meeting covenants as at Sept. 30, 2015
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago