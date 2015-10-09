BRIEF-Sunshine Heart receives NASDAQ compliance determination
Oct 9 Abzena Plc :
* Notes announcement today of acquisition by Roche of Adheron Therapeutics
* Further development of SDP051 will be pursued by Roche.
* Has completed a Phase I study of SDP051 and product was shown to be safe and well-tolerated
* Aclaris Therapeutics completes phase 1 clinical trial of ati-50001 for the treatment of alopecia universalis and alopecia totalis