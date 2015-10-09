BRIEF-OGK-2 recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016
Oct 9 Peertv Plc
* Statement re share price movement
* Notes recent substantial movement in its share price
* Confirms that it has commenced preliminary discussions regarding a debt to equity conversion with key loan note holders of Digitiek SMT Assemblies
* Discussions are at an early stage and no definitive terms have been agreed, nor can there be any certainty that such an agreement will be reached
* Currently owns 64.12% of Digitek SMT Assemblies
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.