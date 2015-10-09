BRIEF-OGK-2 recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016
Recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016
Oct 9 NMC Health Plc
* NMC Health confirms a possible offer for Al Noor
* Confirms that it has approached board of directors of Al Noor regarding a possible cash and share offer
* Believes financial rationale and strategic logic of combination of our businesses is compelling
* Believe that combination of our businesses would be in best interests of our respective shareholders, physicians, employees, payors and patients
* No certainty that an offer will be made nor as to terms or form on which any offer would be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.