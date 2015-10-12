BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
Oct 12 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Retransfer of bonds in the context of the non-cash capital increase
* Rescission, which will be made in agreement with company's provisional insolvency monitor, is required as company's equity capital could not be increased as required
* Non-cash capital increase implemented in context of restructuring will be rescinded in course of this week
* Every bondholder can then freely dispose of bonds tendered for swap
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders