Oct 13 SCA

* SCA says to acquire Wausau Paper Corp, a North American away-from-home tissue company, for USD 513 million in cash

* SCA says deal expected to generate annual synergies of approximately usd 40 million

* SCA says restructuring costs are expected to amount to approximately USD 50 million

* Says Wausau Paper board will recommend that its shareholders vote in favor of acquisition by SCA

* Wausau Paper's reported sales for the first half year 2015 amounted to USD 175 million (SEK 1.5 billion), EBITDA of USD 32 million (SEK 268 million) and operating profit of USD 11 million (SEK 94 million)

