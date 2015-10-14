BRIEF-HAVERTY FURNITURE REPORTS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
Oct 14 N Brown Group Plc :
* H1 revenue rose 4.2 percent to 415.8 million stg
* Interim dividend 5.67 pence per share
* Operating profit excluding exceptionals down 14.2 pct to 38.8 million stg (H1 FY15: 45.2 million stg) for 26 weeks ended Aug. 29, 2015
* Underlying trading profit before tax down 15.9 pct YOY to 35 million stg (H1 FY15: 41.6 million stg), in line with expectations
* H2 has started well, with a pleasing performance in September, in line with our expectations - CEO
* Our new autumn winter campaigns have been well received, and we look to rest of season with confidence -CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Chuy's Holdings Inc Co-Founder Michael R. Young retires as co-chairman of the board