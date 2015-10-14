BRIEF-CI financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion
Oct 14 Xchanging Plc :
* Statement regarding ongoing discussions with Apollo Global Management
* Further to announcement today of recommended offer from Capita Plc, Board of Xchanging wishes to draw this announcement to attention of Xchanging shareholders
* Has decided to provide opportunity for shareholders to consider offer from Capita
* Confirms that discussions with Apollo are continuing with regard to a potential offer for Xchanging at 170 pence per share in cash
* Can be no certainty that any offer from Apollo will be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion
* Japanese arm of U.K.-based CVC Capital Partners to hire Nobuaki Kurumatani, former deputy president Of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, as its chairman - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2qmgQOU) Further company coverage:,