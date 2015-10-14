Oct 14 Leroy Seafood Group Asa

* The result achieved by the Group in Q3, according to our evaluation at the time of writing, is weaker than indicated by market expectations

* Operating profit prior to fair value biomass adjustment for Q3 is approximately NOK 250 million. The volume of fish harvested in the Group in Q3 2015 totalled approx. 41,000 tons gutted weight

* Further restrictions were imposed with effect from late August on the import of salmon and trout to the countries surrounding Russia (the EAEU Customs Union). This has had a particularly negative impact on prices realised for trout

* Throughout the quarter, several of Lerøy Midt's sites have experienced an escalation in lice challenges and this has required early harvest of the spring and autumn 2014 generations.

* The earlier harvest of fish results in a lower average weight than planned and higher release from stock costs. Earlier harvest also has an impact on the prices realised by the Group

* Also in the start of fourth quarter there is a requirement for early harvest in Lerøy Midt. This factor combined with the increased requirement for treatment will continue to have a negative impact on earnings in Q4 2015

* The Group's production volume and cost profile will be affected by the above-mentioned events, but the Group will work to identify the best possible adaptations in order to minimise the consequences on the total slaughter volume in 2016

* More detailed information will be provided in the company's presentation of the third quarter figures in Oslo on 11 November