BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Clas Ohlson AB
* Says increase sales in September 2015
* Says sales increased by 2 per cent in september to SEK 584 million (574)
* Says sales increased by 5 per cent in local currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason