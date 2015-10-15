Oct 15 Skanska AB

* Says invests $126 million, about SEK 1.1 billion, in new office building in Washington, D.C, USA

* Says will develop and build a 11-story, 23,000 square meters office building, which includes approximately 900 square meters of ground-floor retail.

* Says USA Building will add a contract value of $59 million, about SEK 500 million, in the order bookings for the fourth quarter 2015

* Says construction will begin in November 2015 and is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2018