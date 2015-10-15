Oct 15 Wh Smith Plc

* Total dividend up 13 percent to 39.4 penceper share

* Group total sales up 1% with like-for-like (lfl) sales flat

* Group profit before tax up 8 percent to 121 million stg

* Final dividend 27.3 penceper share

* Today announced a further share buyback of up to £50m and a 13% increase in final dividend

* Group profit from trading operations up 6 percent to 139 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)