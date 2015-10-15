BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
Oct 15 Wh Smith Plc
* Total dividend up 13 percent to 39.4 penceper share
* Group total sales up 1% with like-for-like (lfl) sales flat
* Group profit before tax up 8 percent to 121 million stg
* Final dividend 27.3 penceper share
* Today announced a further share buyback of up to £50m and a 13% increase in final dividend
* Group profit from trading operations up 6 percent to 139 million stg
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason