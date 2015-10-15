BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Booker Group Plc
* Trading in first four weeks of current half year is ahead of same period last year.
* H1 pretax profit rose 10 percent to 74.1 million stg
* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 0.57 penceper share
* Total sales £2.2bn, -1.0%. Like-For-Like non tobacco sales up 0.6% and tobacco sales down 3.7%
* On track to deliver an outcome for financial year in line with our plans and to make progress in this challenging environment. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason