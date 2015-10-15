BRIEF-Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel in South Korea
* Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel In South Korea
Oct 15 Metso Oyj :
* Says has won a service contract for maintenance and wear parts supply of FQM (First Quantum Minerals) Kevitsa copper-nickel mine's primary gyratory crusher in Sodankyla, Finland.
* Says the value of the contract will not be disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
* Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel In South Korea
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock